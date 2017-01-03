Brooke Mueller Is on the ''Path to Recovery'' and Sees Her Two Sons ''Almost Every Day'' as She Remains in Rehab

JB Lacroix/WireImage
Brooke Mueller is getting the help she needs.
Charlie Sheen's ex-wife entered rehab last month after being hospitalized in mid-November shortly after an incident involving the former couple's twin sons. Now just over three weeks since Mueller began seeking treatment at a Utah-based facility, E! News has an exclusive update on the actress' recovery.
Mueller's half-sister Sydney Wolofsky tells us that she "is really committed. She wants to stay with the program," later adding, "She was planning on doing three months, but now she's saying she wants to stay six months or maybe even a year."
As for how often the 39-year-old gets to visit Bob Sheen and Max Sheen, ages 7, Wolofsky reveals the rehab center "is close to her house and she sees the boys almost every day. Their nanny either brings them to her or someone like my mom can sign her out on a day pass."
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
"My parents are in Utah and they've been there since everything went down," Mueller's family member adds. "The boys' nanny is the same nanny they've had since they were born and she's like family."
On Nov. 16, 2016, the Utah Department of Public Safety received a welfare check call from a woman claiming to be Mueller's mother. Dispatchers responded to the call and located Mueller, her two children and her nanny on Interstate 15 near Nephi, Utah. While Mueller was taken to a hospital for an evaluation, the boys were put in the care of family.
Over the holidays, Brooke enjoyed time with her family and her children spent Thanksgiving with Sheen, who is extremely supportive of the steps his ex has taken to better herself.
"[Charlie] saw the boys over Thanksgiving in L.A.," Sydney explains. "And I know they've seen him since then. He's fully on board and he loves that Brooke's getting help while the boys are in my family's care. He's good with everything."
During Christmas, Mueller's half-sister shares that, "Her brother and sister-in-law and their two kids came as well and it was nice for the whole family to be together... She'd snowboard and I'd ski and we'd have family lunch and dinner and then she'd go back [to the treatment facility.]"
"Brooke's doing really, really well," Wolofsky continues. "She's on the path to recovery and it looks like she wants to stay on it this time. The boys are really happy and she gets to see them all the time."