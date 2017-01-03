Meghan Markle Gets Handsy With Gregg Sulkin in Anti-Social

Look away, Prince Harry!

Meghan Markle and Gregg Sulkin are very in love in their movie Anti-Social. E! News has obtained exclusive clips from Markle and Sulkin's film, which follows two brothers—Dee (Sulkin), an anarchic street artist, and Marcus (Josh Myers), an armed robber on a jewelry store crime wave—as they deal with wanting to get away from society.

Markle plays Dee's devoted girlfriend, high-end model Kirsten, who somehow gets tied up in her boyfriend's illicit activities. In one scene, Markle and Sulkin are traveling through the airport, visibly anxious as they try to check their baggage. After successfully doing so, the couple sweats their way through the airport, making sure to avoid all eye contact with two police officers who pass them.