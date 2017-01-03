Chris Pratt Attributes His Meteoric Rise to Fame to Coupons and Faith: "I Feel Like It Was Perfectly Planned"

As soon as Chris Pratt figured out what he wanted to do with his life, he went out and did it. But he had to go through the trials and tribulations of growing up first.

Pratt and his family moved around a lot, but ultimately they settled in Washington state where Pratt spent his high school days as captain of the wrestling team and a football star. But it was his brother, Cully Pratt, whom he admired the most.

"He was hands down the best big brother anyone could ask for, super- supportive and always helped me, and loved me, and took care of me," Pratt says in the February issue of Vanity Fair. "We spent our entire childhood, eight hours a day, wrestling."