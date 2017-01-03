Sorry, But Will & Grace's Revival Isn't a Done Deal Yet, Debra Messing Says

Will & Grace's return isn't exactly nigh, according to series star Debra Messing. Messing took to Twitter to shoot down reports of a series revival pick-up that were stoked by Will & Grace guest star Leslie Jordan.

"It's back," Jordan said in a radio interview, claiming NBC has ordered 10 episodes that will begin shooting in July 2017 with a targeted premiere date of next fall.

But Messing, who, you know, would know this stuff, said that's not exactly true.

"Sadly Leslie was wrong. Nothing beyond talks," she tweeted in response to a fan.