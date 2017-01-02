Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Winter Wonderland Vacation Is Giving Us All the Feels

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick celebrated the New Year the only way they know how—with each other.

The longtime on-and-off couple packed up their kids and exchanged their California sunshine for a few days in the Colorado snow to ring in 2017.

Thankfully, they took fans along for the trip, documenting their candid moments together on social media.

Whether they were strapped into a ski lift together, dancing side by side on the wing of a jet or taking mirror selfies with their tots, devoted followers couldn't help but notice all the adorable togetherness.

"Skourt forever," one fan wrote. "Stay together forever!" another followed pleaded.