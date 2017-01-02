Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson Celebrate Their Wedding With Another Bash on New Year's Eve

A photo posted by Elizabeth Beisel (@ebeisel34) on Jan 1, 2017 at 12:44pm PST

Third times the charm for Mr. and Mrs. Phelps!

It seems Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson just love celebrating their marriage because they threw yet another wedding party just in time to simultaneously ring in the new year.

As a source confirmed to E! News, the proud parents planned a New Year's Eve wedding bash in Arizona to celebrate both their marriage and the year ahead.

Thanks to Instagram and their famous friends, fans got an inside look at the 1920s-themed soirée, complete with plenty of sparkling decor.

The bride stunned in a crystal-embellished white gown while the gold medalist donned a classic black suit and bowtie. Is that you, Jay Gatsby?