How Kendall Jenner, A$AP Rocky and More Cute Couples Rang in the New Year

Lots of celebrities were coupled up for the countdown to 2017 on Saturday night, ringing in the New Year with their boo and a sweet smooch!
In fact, E! News has learned Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky spent the evening together at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, continuing to make headlines with their romance, though we've already reported they're not "exclusively" dating.
The supermodel looked gorgeous in a silk and lace ensemble, which she paired with a leopard, floor-length robe and strappy heels.
Photographer Group / Splash News
A source tells E! News, the 21-year-old "poured herself Don Julio 1942 while celebrating the New Year with friends."
She and her rapper beau were joined by a few of Kendall's close pals, including Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin, who was photographed holding hands with Kendall's former flame, Jordan Clarkson.
Photographer Group / Splash News
The model opted for an all-white look, wearing a mini dress with a floor-length jacket. She rocked two braids and accessorized with beige, velvet boots.
But they weren't the only famous faces to show some PDA on the exciting night...
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth rang in the New Year with family and friends at a big party, both donning gold, sparkly outfits to fit the theme.
AdiNayev
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson shared a midnight kiss while ringing in 2017 at Rockwell nightclub in Miami. A source told E! News they were "kissing and dancing all night long."
Drake and Jennifer Lopez continued to fuel romance rumors when they stepped out for his New Year's Eve show at Hakkasan Night Club. Then, we're told they headed to the venue's VIP only ling-ling lounge for a private gathering with 40 of their friends to listen to music and dance away from the public eye.
Rob Kardashian went out for a New Year's Eve dinner with his fiancée, Blac Chyna, and appeared to have a blast despite what's been a turbulent couple of weeks for the pair.
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Ice T and Coco rang in 2017 at the Foxwoods Resort and Casino, but before they went out for a party, the mama shared a sweet post about their anniversary. "16 years ago my life changed forever!" she wrote on social media. "I remember this moment when we 1st met. Happy Anniversary to the man I admire so much. I love you."
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had absolutely no problem celebrating the New Year with just each other. The singer posted a photo on Snapchat beside her boo, writing, "Lost in Tokyo...counted down with strangers on a sidewalk...all is as it should be. To a better New Year."
Luann de Lesseps rang in 2017 by getting married to Tom D'Agostino at the Brazilian Court Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida. The night also marked her now-hubby's 50th birthday, and it was filled with lots of friends and celebrations.
Miranda Lambert looked happy to be by her man Anderson East's side to ring in 2017. She captioned this sweet pic, "Goodbye 2016. Thanks for everything! Here's to 2017... to lessons and blessin's, music and memories, friendships and hardships. I'm ready for all. And I'm so thankful to ring in this new year with love . @andersoneast."
Meanwhile, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani cuddled up on Snapchat for what appeared to by a cozy night in with her sons.
Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher shared a sweet smooch for their first, official New Year together. "2016 changed my life in the best way, 2017 you have big shoes to fill," the Bachelorette winner captioned the pic.
E! News learnedAdam Levine and Behati Prinsloo stopped by Light Nightclub in Las Vegas after Maroon 5's annual New Year's Eve show at Mandalay Bay. They stepped out with a group of friends, including Levine's band mates. We're told the new parents shared a New Year's kiss before Levine left to try his luck at the tables, while Prinsloo stayed behind to party with her gal-pals.
Levine captioned this fierce pic, "Happy new year mama."
Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko Parrish, got close for their first New Year as a married couple. "Happy New Year from the 'Harts'.....May 2017 bring you nothing but happiness & Joy!!!!! #LiveLoveAndLaugh," Kevin captioned the photo.
Britney Spears cuddled up for a dinner date with her rumored new beau Sam Ashgari—who she met while filming her "Slumber Party" music video—smiling from ear-to-ear as they enjoyed their food.
Which couple do you think had the cutest NYE moment? Sound off in the comments below!