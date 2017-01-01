Blake Lively Has Sweet Reunion With Her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Co-Stars on New Year's Eve

It might be a new year, but things haven't changed between the ladies from Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.

Blake Lively took to Instagram to share a photo of a mini reunion with her former co-stars, including Amber Tamblyn and America Ferrera.

Lively and Tamblyn appeared to ring in 2017 together, but they also made sure to included Ferrera, FaceTiming her during the festivities.

"This year has taught us a lot. But it's reminded us to practice something we've always known. 'Love your pals. Love yourself,'" she wrote. "Happy 2017."

Blake Lively's Best Looks

The ladies, including their other co-star Alexis Bledel, starred in the original 2005 Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movie and a 2008 sequel, but despite the many years that have passed since the film, they've still stayed close and have gotten together several times over the years.

For example, in July, they reunited for a girls night, sharing silly photos making funny faces and even picking each other's noses.

They've also supported each other during major moments in their lives. For example, in 2012, the group helped celebrate Lively's nuptials with Ryan Reynolds. They also reunited at Tamblyn's wedding to David Cross that same year.

