Blake Lively Has Sweet Reunion With Her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Co-Stars on New Year's Eve

It might be a new year, but things haven't changed between the ladies from Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.

Blake Lively took to Instagram to share a photo of a mini reunion with her former co-stars, including Amber Tamblyn and America Ferrera.

Lively and Tamblyn appeared to ring in 2017 together, but they also made sure to included Ferrera, FaceTiming her during the festivities.

"This year has taught us a lot. But it's reminded us to practice something we've always known. 'Love your pals. Love yourself,'" she wrote. "Happy 2017."