Josh Groban Deletes Snarky Tweet About Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Performance—Here's Why

Mariah Carey's botched performance at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest spurred plenty of snark on social media, including from fellow acclaimed singer Josh Groban.

However, he later took back what he said, adding he was "not out to diss artists."

Carey had experienced technical difficulties during her set at the Times Square show, prompting her to lose her place while lip-syncing, a common practice at high-profile events televised live. She later wrote on Twitter that "S--t happens."

While watching her performance, Groban tweeted, "Any time one of the greatest voices of my generation lip syncs an angel loses its wings." He then deleted the tweet.

"Deleted my tweets about a certain performance because it was made in humor but taken way more meanly than intended," Groban wrote. "Not out to diss artists."