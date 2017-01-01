Mariah Carey Reacts to New Year's Eve Performance's Lip Sync and Sound Problems: "S--t Happens"

Carey had opened her set with her 1991 hit song "Emotions," but when the music started to play, only her pre-recorded vocals could be heard.

"Well, happy new year. We can't hear," she told the crowd, as her dancers continued their routine. "I'll just get through the moment, okay?"

"Alright!" she said. "We didn't have a check for this song. So we'll just say, it went to number one, and that's what it is, okay?"