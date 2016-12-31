Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Got Lost in Tokyo While Celebrating New Year's Eve With Strangers

Getting lost on New Year's Eve? This is how they do.

As Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry rang in 2017, the Hollywood couple found themselves asking one important question: Where are we?

While posting on Instagram stories, the "Roar" singer revealed that things got a little complicated on the last day of the year.

"Lost in Tokyo…counted down with strangers on a sidewalk," Katy wrote as her video caption. "All is as it should be. To a better New Year."

If it's any consolation, Orlando seemed totally unfazed as he smiled for the camera and shouted "Happy New Year" as he leaned in closer to his girlfriend.