Watching Kris Jenner and Faye Resnick Karaoke Together Is What You Need Before Celebrating New Year's

Three, two, one…Happy karaoke time!

As Kris Jenner enjoys the last days of 2016 in Aspen, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted enjoying a night of music and impromptu performances with family and close friends.

Kourtney Kardashian took to Snapchat Friday night where she couldn't help but document her mom's skills with the microphone. The results are nothing short of must-see.

"And people say we have no talent," Kourtney joked on the popular app as she recording her mom singing along to Beyoncé's "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)," Kanye West's "Mercy" and Deniece Williams' classic single "Let's Hear It for the Boy."