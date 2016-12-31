Kenya Moore Pulls a Gun on Three Trespassers

Alex Martinez/Bravo
Kenya Moore was feeling fired up Friday.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star recorded two Instagram videos after three unidentified individuals approached Moore Manor a few moments earlier. "Look, there's only one way to say this—Imma get real real wit' y'all right now. I just had three motherf--kers come to my front door and knock on it. I didn't know who they were. They climbed over my fence where I live and came and thought it was a good idea to say, 'Hi, Kenya!' Like, bitch, you are on my motherf--ckin' property and you are trespassing, because you climbed over my fence to get over here," she explained. "Even though it's under construction, bitch, you can't crawl over it to get to me."
Moore published stills from the security footage, and in one of them, she appeared to pull a gun on the three trespassers. "This bitch over here is on high alert. We on level orange up in this bitch. If you come over here, you come to my door, you find out where I live, please do, because if you come over here, you gonna get a motherf--king cap in your ass," the 45-year-old Bravo reality star warned them. "No, 'Who are you?' 'What are you doing here?' You are going to get a motherf--king cap in your ass. I will f--king shoot and I will ask questions later. Try me!"
This is far from over, Moore added. "I will be pulling the security footage and I will be getting your license plates and I will be prosecuting you for trespassing," she said. "You come over here, you gonna go to jail—and you might get an ass whipping on your way to getting shot."
On Saturday morning, Moore offered a $1,000 reward to anyone who can identify one or more of the trespassers. Moore added that she is gathering more security footage from other cameras and asked anyone with information to e-mail her at mooremanor2016@gmail.com.
Moore provided additional information regarding the three trespassers. "They were driving a white car. The female was recording on her phone the entire time," the Bravolebrity wrote. "They told someone! Turn them in anonymously and if it leads to their arrest you will get $1000 each. It is never ok to violate anyone this way. It is not funny. Men showing up at your door is an immediate threat. Things could have ended badly and all 3 will be criminally prosecuted."
