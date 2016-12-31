Miranda Kerr Is a Bridesmaid at Her Brother's Wedding

Congratulations are in order for Matty Kerr and Jimmy Wright!

The couple tied the knot at Nanna Kerr's Kitchen in Hunter Valley, Australia, Friday, with mom Therese Kerr documenting their special day on Instagram. Supermodel Miranda Kerr served as her one of the bridesmaids during the pair's picture-perfect outdoor ceremony. At one point, Snapchat founder and CEO Evan Spiegel joined his fiancée and her family for a group shot.

Miranda and Evan arrived in her native country Thursday ahead of the couple's nuptials.

Although federal law in Australia officially bans same-sex marriage, Therese informed her followers Saturday morning that Matthew and his restaurateur husband exchanged vows the day before "in front of 284 of their much loved and treasured family and friends in Australia."