First Look: Emma Watson's Beauty and the Beast Dolls Bring the Magic of the Movie to Life

Say "bonjour" to Emma Watson!

E! News has the exclusive first look at the actress' Beauty and the Beast "Enchanting Melodies Belle Doll," available in stores and online retailers everywhere in January 2017. Press the button on Belle's stomach to hear Watson sing "Something There" from Disney's live-action musical. Made in the actress' likeness, the doll wears a golden gown with removable shoes.

Fans can also listen to a preview of the track here!

The toy retails for $19.99 and requires three A76 batteries (included).