Here's Why Netflix Just Made New Year's Eve So Much Easier for Parents

New Year's Eve: The night of fireworks, toasts and kids up way past their bedtime.
If you're a parent or adult wanting to ring in 2017 without any youngsters, Netflix may just be your best friend this weekend.
Following tradition, the streaming service has made special programs designed for kids to watch on New Year's Eve that will count down to "midnight" for them.
The best part? You can make that "midnight" as early as you want. Yes, we'll say it for you. Thank you sweet, sweet Netflix.
While last year's shows included Care Bears & Cousins, Inspector Gadget and Puffin Rock, viewers can now enjoy Word Party, Beat Bugs, Puffin Rock and even Fuller House way before the clock officially strikes 12:00 a.m.
"Netflix is all about giving members the freedom to decide when and how to watch, and the New Year's Eve Countdowns do just that," said Andy Yeatman, Director of Kids Content for Netflix. "They put families in charge of the holiday, whether that means celebrating at 9 and then lights out, or ringing in the New Year over and over again."
He added, "I have three young daughters, so for us, that means celebrating three times with three different countdowns they each get to choose."
According to Netflix data, last year's peak viewing hour of the countdown on New Year's Eve was 8 p.m. local time in the United States.
