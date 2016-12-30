Here's Why Netflix Just Made New Year's Eve So Much Easier for Parents

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Debbie Reynolds, Singing In The Rain

TCM Plans 24-Hour Debbie Reynolds Marathon in 2017

Matty Kerr, Miranda Kerr, Jimmy Wright

Miranda Kerr Is a Bridesmaid at Her Brother's Wedding

Ronda Rousey, Amanda Nunes

Amanda Nunes Taunts Ronda Rousey on Twitter After UFC 207 Victory

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

New Year's Eve: The night of fireworks, toasts and kids up way past their bedtime.

If you're a parent or adult wanting to ring in 2017 without any youngsters, Netflix may just be your best friend this weekend.

Following tradition, the streaming service has made special programs designed for kids to watch on New Year's Eve that will count down to "midnight" for them.

The best part? You can make that "midnight" as early as you want. Yes, we'll say it for you. Thank you sweet, sweet Netflix.

While last year's shows included Care Bears & Cousins, Inspector Gadget and Puffin Rock, viewers can now enjoy Word Party, Beat Bugs, Puffin Rock and even Fuller House way before the clock officially strikes 12:00 a.m. 

Photos

20 TV Events to Get Excited About in 2017

Fuller House, Gif

Netflix

"Netflix is all about giving members the freedom to decide when and how to watch, and the New Year's Eve Countdowns do just that," said Andy Yeatman, Director of Kids Content for Netflix. "They put families in charge of the holiday, whether that means celebrating at 9 and then lights out, or ringing in the New Year over and over again."

He added, "I have three young daughters, so for us, that means celebrating three times with three different countdowns they each get to choose."

According to Netflix data, last year's peak viewing hour of the countdown on New Year's Eve was 8 p.m. local time in the United States.

In other words, the adults had plenty of time to watch Ryan Seacrest, Carson Daly, Anderson Cooper and other New Year's Eve staples without the kids bothering anyone.

Netflix, we see you. We appreciate you. We can't wait to enjoy you for many more months to come.

TAGS/ Netflix , New Year's Eve , New Year's Day , Top Stories