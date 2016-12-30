Why You'll See Camila Cabello Perform With Fifth Harmony on New Year's Eve

Camila Cabello will perform with Fifth Harmony during "Dick Clark's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest" on Saturday night, but it's not what you think...
No, the 19-year-old won't be reunited with the band she left earlier this month. However, E! News can confirm she will appear during the two-song performance as it was pre-taped before her exit.
Fifth Harmony announced Cabello left the group on December 18, taking to Instagram to share the news. "After 4 and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony," the post read. "We wish her well."
The statement continued, "You Harmonizers have been there with us since the beginning, you've supported us, and with your love and support, we will continue on. That being said, we are excited to announce that we will be moving forward with the four of us- Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui for our fans. We are four strong, committed women who will continue with Fifth Harmony as well as our solo endeavors."
It concluded, "We are excited for our future, and we can't wait for what the new year brings. Harmonizers, we are in this together. We love you with all of our heart."
Meanwhile, Cabello released her own statement the following day.
"When I turned 15, I had the blessing of being put into a group with four very talented girls. We were five strangers that weren't even aware of each other's existence that were given a shot at one dream together," the singer told her 8 million followers on Instagram. "It's been almost five years and the most important chapter of my life this far. I am so proud of everything we've achieved together as a group and will always be proud of being a part of it."
She continued, "As sad as it is to see this chapter ending this way, I will continue to root them all on as individuals and as a group. I wish nothing but the best for them, all the success in the world and true happiness."
However, she noted, "Just as I said to them during those conversations, and just like I try to encourage you guys, I want to lead by example when I say to each of you guys to be courageous in the pursuit of what makes your heart pound and what makes you come alive with purpose...Our happiness is our own responsibility."
She concluded, "New chapters are scary, but conforming to what's safe and looking back with regret is even scarier...And scary as it is to take the leap, I am excited and full of joy because I know that no matter what happens, I am following my heart. I hope to see you on my journey."