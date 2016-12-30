Halle Berry Finalizes Divorce From Olivier Martinez

Over a year after they filed, E! News has learned Halle Berryand Olivier Martinez's divorce has been finalized.
The couple filed for divorce in October 2015, and according to court documents obtained by E! News at the time, the Oscar winner cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. We also confirmed they had signed a prenup.
As for their finalized divorce, TMZ reports Martinez and Berry settled on sharing physical and legal custody of their 3-year-old son, Maceo, but were still working out a property settlement.
Meanwhile, the couple first met on the set of Dark Tide in 2010 and married in 2013 when Berry was pregnant with Maceo.
Upon filing for divorce, they released the following statement: "It is with a heavy heart that we have come to the decision to divorce. We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus of what is best for our son."
Though the announcement was made in October, signs of strife first began surfacing throughout the summer of 2015.
In fact, E! News interviewed Berry in July 2015, and their upcoming second wedding anniversary had slipped her mind. "Thank you for reminding me," she told Marc Malkin while promoting CBS' sci-fi series CBS Extant during San Diego Comic Con. "I gotta get something fast. I gotta get something fast."
—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom