Tara Reid Mourns Her Father's Death: ''He Was My Heart and Soul''

Tara Reid is mourning her father's death today.
The actress took to Instagram to share the sad news that her dad, Thomas Reid, has passed away. She posted a photo hugging him with a sweet message about how much he will be missed.
"Today, I've received terrible news that my father, Thomas Reid, has passed away," she wrote. "He was a man full of life, love, wisdom, and strength. He was not only fun and in good spirits, but he was also one of the best story tellers I've ever heard."
She continued, "My dad was so supportive, kind, strong, and my hero. He was my heart, my soul, and my entire world. I love you and will miss you so much daddy!#RIPDADDYREID."
Though Tara is currently in Hong Kong, she was able to spend some time with her father over the holidays. She shared a photo six days ago, revealing she had returned home and was reunited with her parents for Christmas.
In another post from Christmas Day, she posed in front of the tree, smiling from ear to ear and wrote, "Merry Christmas I love you all! Feels so good be around my family."
Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family at this time.