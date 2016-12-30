Tara Reid Mourns Her Father's Death: ''He Was My Heart and Soul''

Tara Reid is mourning her father's death today.

The actress took to Instagram to share the sad news that her dad, Thomas Reid, has passed away. She posted a photo hugging him with a sweet message about how much he will be missed.

"Today, I've received terrible news that my father, Thomas Reid, has passed away," she wrote. "He was a man full of life, love, wisdom, and strength. He was not only fun and in good spirits, but he was also one of the best story tellers I've ever heard."