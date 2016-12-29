Carrie Fisher's Autopsy on Hold as Family Begins Planning Funerals for Debbie Reynolds and Star Wars Actress

As the grieving process continues following the deaths of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, those closest to the Hollywood stars are beginning the emotional task of arranging funerals.
While nothing has been finalized just yet, E! News has learned that discussions are currently underway to determine what is the best way to honor two talented ladies.
According to Todd Fisher, a joint funeral has been discussed but is not official.
"That is my preference," he shared with E! News. "Obviously it's not finalized, but I think that sounds like a grand idea given the beautiful story between them."
In only a matter of months, both Debbie and Carrie were set to star in the HBO documentary, Bright Lights: Starring Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
While the premiere day has yet to be announced, Todd revealed to E! News that HBO reached out and both parties hope the documentary can be a part of the memorial in some way.
"Remarkably enough, the [Bright Lights] documentary is the greatest tribute you can imagine to both of them," Todd shared.
As planning continues, The Los Angeles Coroner's Office confirmed to E! News Thursday afternoon that Carrie's body is in their possession and that the autopsy is on hold due to the "family's loss for two."
"We're not out to rush the family," the office shared with us. "We're giving the family some space. They not only lost Carrie, but lost Debbie too."
As the tributes continue pouring in from fans and celebrities alike, Todd revealed that many of Carrie's Star Wars co-stars have reached out.
And while many of the tributes will remain private, some family members can't help but express some of their emotions on social media.
"This is a beautiful love story to witness in my 58 years," Todd wrote on Twitter with a drawing of a mother and daughter. "I miss them both so much. Love is everlasting."
—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua and Alli Rosenbloom