Miley Cyrus and "Happy Hippie" Liam Hemsworth Spread Peace, Love and Holiday Cheer at Children's Hospital

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth can't stop spreading peace, love and holiday cheer this season.

On Thursday afternoon, the A-list couple headed to San Diego to visit a few deserving patients at Rady Children's Hospital.

In several pictures posted on social media, The Voice coach and her fiancé posed for selfies and chatted with new friends during their surprise visit.

"Today we received a surprise special visit from a couple of people you might recognize!" the hospital shared on Facebook with a compilation of photos. "Thank you to Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth and The Happy Hippie Foundation for bringing joy and laughter to our patients!"

During their visit, Liam opted for a flannel button-down and jeans. As for Miley, everything was coming up roses with her floral romper, yellow hair-bow, pink jacket and matching boots.