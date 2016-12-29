Watch Elton John's Emotional Performance in Honor of George Michael

Elton John paid tribute to his longtime friend George Michael last night.

The legendary singer and songwriter opened his Las Vegas concert with an emotional rendition of his song with the late singer, "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me."

John also spoke to the crowd through his tears about how close he was to the former Wham! singer.

After telling the audience that he wished that "George was here to sing" their duet with him, he recalled the beginnings of their friendship and how difficult he took the news of his death.