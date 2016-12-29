Serena Williams Engaged to Alexis Ohanian: 10 Things to Know About the Reddit Co-Founder

Alexis Ohanian didn't waste any time when it came to putting a ring on Serena Williams' finger.

The tennis pro shocked everyone today when she announced that she's engaged to the Reddit co-founder, especially since the couple kept their relationship so hush-hush.

Williams first shared the news via her verified Reddit account, natch, posting a sweet poem beside a cartoon sketch of Ohanian getting down on one knee. "I came home/ A little late/ Someone had a bag packed for me/ And a carriage awaited," she wrote. "Destination: Rome/ To escort me to my very own 'charming'/ Back to where our stars first collided."

She continued, "And now it was full circle/ At the same table we first met by chance/ This time he made it not by chance/ But by choice/ Down on one knee/ He said 4 words/ And I said yes."

Ohanian responded to the post via his own Reddit account "kn0thing" (hence the "Mrs. kn0thing" in the drawing), writing, "And you made me the happiest man on the planet."

While we're ecstatic to see Serena found her Prince Charming, we can't help but be eager to learn more about the future Mr. Williams.

Here are 10 things to know about the tech cutie who swept this athlete off her feet...