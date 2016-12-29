Ashley Greene Is Engaged! Watch the Twilight Star Experience the "Most Beautiful" Proposal

Ashley Greene is ready to ring in 2017 newly engaged!

The Hollywood actress headed to Instagram Thursday afternoon to reveal some exciting personal news. As it turns out, her longtime boyfriend Paul Khoury recently proposed during a holiday getaway.

"This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for. You've successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive," the Twilight star shared on Instagram. "I can't wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives. #engaged #loveofmylife #futurehusband."

As an added bonus, followers of the actress received video of the trip that occurred around December 19.