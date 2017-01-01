The Royals Recap: Prince Robert's Dramatic Homecoming Includes an Awkward Reunion With Liam and Kathryn

There's about to be a shake-up in the monarchy.

Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) and Princess Eleanor (Alexandra Park) were definitely shocked and overjoyed to learn Prince Robert (Max Brown) was still alive in Sunday's all-new episode of The Royals. It was the kind of genuine, good news the family hadn't experienced in quite some time—especially with all the murders, blackmail and lies swirling around.

But Robert's homecoming inevitably meant drama, too. The rightful heir had returned and would undoubtedly challenge his uncle, Scar King Cyrus (Jake Maskall), for the throne. And, let's not forget the fact that Prince Liam (William Moseley) was still sleeping with his girlfriend!

