Thalía Receives Handbag Previously Owned by Marilyn Monroe as a Christmas Gift From Tommy Mottola

Tommy Mottola, Thalia

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for HBO Latino

Tommy Mottola just got his wife Thalía one of the greatest gifts that a Marilyn Monroe fan could ever receive. 

The loving husband bought the singer a handbag owned by the 1950s icon, which also includes Monroe's used bright red lipstick, compact, lighter and brush. 

"Only if you're a fan can you understand this degree of craziness. Tommy gave me during Christmas a bag that was used by the incomparable Marilyn Monroe which was auctioned during these holidays. Inside there is a personal brush, a lipstick for those emblematic red lips, plus a compact to powder that timeless face. Being a fan is a privilege that only a few know," the 45-year-old star captioned the video post of the brown bag with gold handles. 

But the Marilyn Monroe memorabilia didn't stop there. 

Mottola, who married to the star in 2000, also gave his wife a beautiful black and white photo of the actress as she was autographing something for a fan, while a special someone was waiting for her in the background.

"And as a fan, having an autographed photo of her is an absolute treasure! Marilyn Monroe in her infinite universe, autographing for a fan, while Joe DiMaggio waited for her," she wrote in Spanish.

It seems that Thalía was on the nice list this year! 

