Bella Thorne Debuts Short, Blue Hair

Bella Thorne is heading into the New Year with a whole new look.
The 19-year-old former Disney star became known for her long, luscious red locks over the years, but she decided it was time for something different. Thorne stepped out on Wednesday night with dark blue, navy tresses, which she chopped right above her shoulders—a major change as we head into 2017.
In fact, before going out, she took to Twitter to share a video of her new hair, noting the need for change: "Short blue hair don't care?" she wrote, adding, "#change."
Short blue hair don't care? #change pic.twitter.com/wkGDtncyqh— bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 29, 2016
She then headed to a birthday party at Think Tank Gallery in Downtown Los Angeles. She showed off the new 'do with a total rockstar look, donning a black leather jacket over a sheer lace bustier with red leather pants and studded heels.
Roger / AKM-GSI
Of course this isn't the first time the young star has played around with her look.
She got her eyebrows microbladed earlier this year, showing us the process for how tattoo artists go about drawing on the permanent makeup.
Then, she showed up at the 2016 American Music Awards with lime green tips on her red tresses. Later on, she turned the tips into a rainbow, unicorn-like style with multiple colors.
Thorne has been dabbling in more of a rocker-chic style lately, wearing a septum piercing with lots of lace and leather ensembles.
What do you think of her new look? Sound off in the comments below.