Halloweentown's Kimberly J. Brown on Debbie Reynolds: She Proved That "Being Normal Is Vastly Overrated"

"Her sparkly smile warmed every room she was in," Brown said of Reynolds, "and her jokes about her amazing career and life would make your stomach hurt with laughter."

Halloweentown became a cult classic over the years, though 84-year-old Reynolds will likely be remembered for her roles in movies like Bundle of Joy, The Catered Affair, Divorce American Style, How the West Was Won, Singin' in the Rain, The Singing Nun, Susan Slept Here, Tammy and the Bachelor, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, What's the Matter With Helen? and more.