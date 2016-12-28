Joely Fisher Speaks Out Following Debbie Reynolds' Death: "I Am Inconsolable"

Joely Fisher is in mourning after the passing of another loved one.

Shortly after E! News confirmed that Debbie Reynolds had passed away, the actress took to social media to share an emotional message.

"Some of the magic people have left the tribe...for the moment I am inconsolable..." she wrote to her followers Wednesday evening.

Soon after news broke that Debbie was transported to a Los Angeles hospital after reportedly suffering from a stroke, Joely headed to Twitter and shared a special memory.

"God speed mama," she wrote while sharing a throwback photo of herself and Debbie on the red carpet for HBO's Wishful Drinking back in 2010.