Debbie Reynolds Dead at 84: Former Co-Stars Debra Messing, Albert Brooks and More React to Her Passing

Officials may say Debbie Reynolds passed away from a stroke, but many are drawn to believe that this icon died from a broken heart.

Just one day after the world mourned the death of her daughter and beloved actress Carrie Fisher, E! News learned that Fisher's mother, who became a Hollywood staple throughout her successful 70-year career, has left us as well.

Reynolds' son, Todd Fisher, confirmed the death to E! News, and tells us, "She went to be with Carrie. In fact, those were the last words she spoke this morning."

Reynolds had been hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after suffering a medical emergency at a Beverly Hills residence, and now that the worst has become a reality, a number of Reynolds' former co-stars, friends and admirers have taken to social media to share their grief over this heartbreaking loss.

??????????

A photo posted by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

no words ?? all love to Billie Lourd who carries this beauty & brilliance on in her every move

A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on

Reynolds was perhaps best known for singing and dancing her way into Gene Kelly's heart as Kathy Selden in 1952's Singin' in the Rain, one of the most famous movie musicals of all time.

She also garnered the praise of younger generations as the endearing grandma Aggie in Disney Channel's Halloweentown and for her role on Will & Grace as Grace's (Messing) overbearing mother.

Our thoughts go out to Fisher and Reynolds' family during this devastating time.

