Carrie Fisher Shines in Cut Scene From Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Carrie Fisher's best moment from Star Wars: The Force Awakens never actually made it in the film.
Writer and Star Wars mega-fan Daniel McFadin took to Twitter to share a cut scene from the 2015 movie that could have easily been the actress' best moment, and it wasn't even 15 seconds long.
In the special clip, we watch as General Organa (Fisher) tells a Resistance soldier to contact the Galactic Senate. "Tell them I insist the republic take action against the First Order," she demands.
I really wish this had stayed in #TheForceAwakens. Genuine #CarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/BzQgxfAvkV— Daniel McFadin (@danielmcfadin) December 26, 2016
When the soldier shows a bit of doubt, the general quips, "Not all the senators think I'm insane. Or maybe they do. I don't really care," she said while smiling that Fisher smile we all love and know.
The moment gives us another look at Fisher's unabashed humor and fierceness that made her perfect to play the iconic Princess Leia, and why Star Wars fans everywhere are still mourning the actress' loss after she passed away on Tuesday.
Speaking on behalf of Fisher's 24-year-old daughter Billie Lourd, the family's spokesman Simon Halls announced the sad news.
"It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," he told E! News a statement. "She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers."
The actress died after suffering a heart attack while aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday, 15 minutes before the plane was scheduled to land.