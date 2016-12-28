George Michael's Boyfriend Fadi Fawaz Shares Old Photo: ''I Will Never Stop Missing You''

George Michael's boyfriend Fadi Fawaz is sharing memories while coping over the singer's death.

The celebrity hairstylist—who started dating Michael in 2011—took to Instagram on Wednesday, posting an old photo with Michael and sharing a touching message. He wrote, "I will never stop missing you George the kind and the most beautiful man ever. Xxx"

He also shared a video of Michael's song "This Kind of Love" on Twitter, simply writing, "My baby."

On Tuesday, Fawaz revealed he had been the one who found the Wham! singer dead in his Oxfordshire home on Christmas Day.