George Michael's Boyfriend Fadi Fawaz Shares Old Photo: ''I Will Never Stop Missing You''

George Michael's boyfriend Fadi Fawaz is sharing memories while coping over the singer's death.
The celebrity hairstylist—who started dating Michael in 2011—took to Instagram on Wednesday, posting an old photo with Michael and sharing a touching message. He wrote, "I will never stop missing you George the kind and the most beautiful man ever. Xxx"
He also shared a video of Michael's song "This Kind of Love" on Twitter, simply writing, "My baby."
On Tuesday, Fawaz revealed he had been the one who found the Wham! singer dead in his Oxfordshire home on Christmas Day.
"ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.." Fawaz tweeted. "I will never stop missing you xx."
Fawaz also spoke to The Daily Telegraph Tuesday in his first interview since his late boyfriend's passing.
"We were supposed to be going for Christmas lunch. I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed," he said. "We don't know what happened yet."
He continued, "Everything had been very complicated recently, but George was looking forward to Christmas, and so was I. Now everything is ruined. I want people to remember him the way he was. He was a beautiful person."
Michael's publicist released a statement, saying, "It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peaceful at home over the Christmas period. The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage."