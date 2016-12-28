Carrie Fisher's TV Presence Will Be Felt With Family Guy, Catastrophe and More

The world may have lost an icon when Carrie Fisher passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the age of 60, but viewers haven't seen the last of her just yet. In addition to the upcoming Star Wars Episode VIII where Fisher will reprise her star-making role of General Leia Organa, Fisher has quite a few TV roles in the can.
Fisher, who has recurred on Family Guy as Angela, Peter Griffin's boss, since 2005, will be heard in two more episodes of the Fox animated comedy, E! News has confirmed. "Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely," Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane tweeted after news of Fisher's passing broke.
In terms of non-animated work, Fisher will return to Amazon's Catastrophe opposite Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan. The flight where she suffered her cardiac arrest was her return to the United States from filming the comedy in the United Kingdom. Horgan and Fisher were posting selfies of each other (and dogs) in late December as they filmed.
"Carrie was my friend. It took me three series but I got her in the end. She was the most generous, fun, gifted, smart, kind, funny funny funny person I've ever met," Horgan wrote on Instagram with the above photo. "She certainly wasn't ready to go. I'm so glad we became pals. I'm so devastated at her loss. I want to write about her more but I can't process yet."
Fisher re-teamed with her famous mom, Debbie Reynolds, for a documentary that premiered at Cannes in September. Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds will air on HBO in 2017. No premiere date was officially announced.
Fisher had a number of small screen roles over her extensive career. She received an Emmy nomination for an episode of 30 Rock and another for the televised version of her one-woman show, Wishful Drinking.
"Carrie Fisher meant a lot to me. Like many women my age, Princess Leia occupies about sixty percent of my brain at any given time," Tina Fey told Time about Fisher. "But Carrie's honest writing and her razor-sharp wit were an even greater gift."