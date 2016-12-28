Jennifer Lopez and Drake Fuel Romance Rumors on Instagram

So much for keeping things on the DL.

Jennifer Lopez and Drake cuddled up Tuesday night, seemingly confirming their romantic status. The 47-year-old singer and the 30-year-old rapper shared the intimate moment on Instagram. However, neither star included a caption, leading fans to speculate about the duo.

Neither star should expect to receive a "like" from Rihanna, as the she's unfollowed them both. J.Lo and Drake, meanwhile, still subscribe to the 28-year-old "Needed Me" singer's Instagram.

So...what's going on between Lopez and Drake?

The musicians first sparked romance rumors in early December when Drake attended two of Lopez's Las Vegas concerts back-to-back. The "Too Good" rapper later hosted "a super intimate dinner" at Delilah in West Hollywood, and he left the celebrity hotspot with the Latin superstar.