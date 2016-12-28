Ariana Grande "Sick" Over Fan Encounter: "I Am Not a Piece of Meat"

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
It's no secret that Ariana Grande has a big voice, and on Tuesday, she raised the volume.
The singer took to Twitter to document a startling incident involving herself, rapper Mac Miller and a supposed fan. "Went to pick up food with my boyfriend tonight and a young boy followed us to the car to tell Mac that he's a big fan," she said. "He was loud and excited and by the time M was seated in the drivers seat he was literally almost in the car with us. I thought all of this was cute and exciting until he said 'Ariana is sexy as hell man I see you, I see you hitting that!!!'"
Grande paused in disbelief. "Hit that?" she wrote. "The f--k??"
"This may not seem like a big deal to some of you but I felt sick and objectified. I was also sitting right there when he said it. (?) I've felt really quiet and hurt since that moment. Things like happen all the time and are the kinds of moments that contribute to women's sense of fear and inadequacy. I am not a piece of meat that a man gets to utilize for his pleasure," Grande wrote. "I'm an adult human being in a relationship with a man who treats me with love and respect."
Miller—who recently collaborated with his girlfriend on the song "My Favorite Part"—has not commented on the incident. Grande, meanwhile, said it "hurts" her heart to see that "so many" young people are comfortable "using these phrases and objectifying women with such ease."
Grande decided to share her experience "because I know very well that most women know the sensation of being spoken about in an uncomfortable way publicly or taken advantage of publicly by a man." According to the "Side to Side" singer, being vocal is the best way to prevent future incidents from occurring. "We need to talk about these moments openly because they are harmful and they live on inside of us as shame," she explained. "We need to share and be vocal when something makes us feel comfortable, because if we don't, it will just continue."
"We are not objects or prizes," Grande concluded. "We are QUEENS."