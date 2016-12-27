Are Prince William and Kate Middleton Trading Norfolk for Kensington Palace in 2017?

Prince William and Kate Middletonare on the move!

Multiple sources tell E! News the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are planning to relocate their family of four from Anmer Hall in Norfolk to Kensington Palace in London. The reason, of course, has to do with 3-year-old Prince George, who is set to start school next year. 

An insider reveals to us that the Royal couple has set their sights on the Wetherby School, an all-boys private institution where both George's father and uncle, Prince Harry, (as well as a slew of other famous Brits) attended as children.

A separate source explains that although Wetherby is at the top of their list, Kate and Will are considering other options as well.

Currently, Prince George attends nursery school at Westacre Montessori School in Norfolk, located just 10 miles away from his family home on the Sandringham Estate.

Queen Elizabeth II gifted the remote country abode to her grandson and Kate when they tied the knot in 2011, and according to Vanity Fair, William moved his family to Norfolk to preserve their privacy. 

"It's no secret that William doesn't like the media intrusion into his life, and in the country he can escape," a source told the magazine. "The Queen and the Prince of Wales have given their blessing for William to live this life, and William is very grateful. It's enabling him and Kate to raise their family in a way that's as close to ordinary as they can get."

For now, if William and Kate do indeed pack their bags for the famed royal residence, they'll surely find new ways to keep any sense of normalcy for Prince George and Princess Charlotte intact.  

Plus, more photos from the adorable tot's first day of school? Yes, please!

