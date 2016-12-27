The Bachelorette's Jesse Csincsak and Wife Ann Lueders Welcome a Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for two Bachelor Nation members.
Jesse Csincsak and wife Ann Lueders welcomed their third child, a baby boy, into the world two days after Christmas.
"Well Carter James Csincsak is finally here !!!" the proud dad shared on Twitter while confirming the happy news.
According to InTouch, who first broke the news, the couple named their son after Ann's late father named Brian Carter Lueders.
"2017 is starting out the right way! We are excited for the future and can't wait to see [the couple's two other children] Noah and Charlotte with Carter," Jesse shared with the publication. "It melts my heart to think about it."
Jesse appeared on the fourth season of The Bachelorette where he won the heart of DeAnna Pappas. As for Ann, she appeared on season 13 of The Bachelor starring Jason Mesnick.
Although she was eliminated in week one, she was able to meet her future husband at a Bachelor reunion hosted by Jesse in 2010.
They became engaged later that year and were married in Las Vegas less than a month later.
"We thought, ‘Hey, let's just take the hit all at once,' " Jesse joked to People about getting married and having a baby all within a few months. "So, you get all the puking, vomiting and peeing on the carpet out of the way all at once, and then buy new furniture, all at once!"
In the name of love, we'd say it's all worth it!