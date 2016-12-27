The Bachelorette's Jesse Csincsak and Wife Ann Lueders Welcome a Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for two Bachelor Nation members.

Jesse Csincsak and wife Ann Lueders welcomed their third child, a baby boy, into the world two days after Christmas.

"Well Carter James Csincsak is finally here !!!" the proud dad shared on Twitter while confirming the happy news.

According to InTouch, who first broke the news, the couple named their son after Ann's late father named Brian Carter Lueders.

"2017 is starting out the right way! We are excited for the future and can't wait to see [the couple's two other children] Noah and Charlotte with Carter," Jesse shared with the publication. "It melts my heart to think about it."