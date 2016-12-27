Carrie Fisher Didn't Love That Famous Star Wars Gold Bikini as Much as You Did

As the world continues to try and wrap its head around the fact that we lost Carrie Fisher, a plethora of memories spring to the forefront, ranging from her iconic roles, her contributions to TV and film, her feminist pride, and, of course, her famous Star Wars attire.
Aside from her Princess Leia buns, Fisher's character brought another style trademark to pop culture when she donned the ever-so-famous gold "slave" bikini in Return of the Jedi.
While many became big fans of the outfit (Ross Gellar wasn't the only one), and some even channeled their inner Princess Leia for Halloween, the truth of the matter is Fisher didn't really care for the get-up as much as everyone else did.
Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images
The actress told People in 1983, that the "slave Leia" costume wasn't exactly the most comfortable thing she's put on, explaining that, "I started checking for any bounce or slip after takes," adding, "It was, ‘CUT. Hey, how they doin'? The hooters in place?'"
She was also unapologetic about her annoyance with having to constantly be mindful of her body positioning because she didn't want to have any unflattering angles (#thestruggle).
Fisher once told NPR in an interview, that her scene, "was like, ‘Where am I in all of this?' … I have to stay with the slug with the big tongue! Nearly naked, which is not a style choice for me. … It wasn't my choice. When [director George Lucas] showed me the outfit, I thought he was kidding and it made me very nervous. I had to sit very straight because I couldn't have lines on my sides, like little creases. No creases were allowed, so I had to sit very, very rigid straight."
Lucas Film/20th Century Fox
There was a payoff, though.
"What redeems it is I get to kill him, which was so enjoyable," Fisher added. "I sawed his neck off with that chain that I killed him with. I really relished that because I hated wearing that outfit and sitting there rigid straight, and I couldn't wait to kill him."
Aside from the discomfort and posture-control, there was a deeper distaste for her ensemble, which stemmed from feeling belittled to a hot bod in a nearly naked outfit. And that's something she made sure Star Wars actress Daisy Ridleywould not tolerate.
"You should fight for your outfit," she reportedly told the star. "Don't be a slave like I was."
Despite the rough relationship with her onscreen wardrobe, Fisher still poked fun at the whole thing in her book Wishful Drinking, where she stated that when the time comes, she hopes her obituary would read, "I drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra."
Fisher passed away on Tuesday after she suffered a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She was 60 years old.
Speaking on behalf of her daughter Billie Lourd, the family's spokesman Simon Halls announced the news. "It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," he told E! News in a statement. "She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers."