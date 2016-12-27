Carrie Fisher's Most Memorable TV Appearances

The world lost a legend today.

We may all chiefly remember Carrie Fisher for embodying Princess Leia in the Star Wars movies, but Fisher contributed a lot to pop culture. She was also a fantastic best-selling writer, an advocate for mental health, a script doctor for some of our favorite movies, and one of the best guest actors any TV show could hope to get.

Fisher appeared in quite a few TV series over the years, in anything from a couple of scenes to multiple episodes over multiple seasons, and she stole every second she was on screen. Check out some of her most memorable appearances in our gallery below.