Ashley Olsen and Boyfriend Richard Sachs Enjoy Romantic Christmas Getaway to St. Barts

Ashley Olsen is once again enjoying a holiday in the sun.
One day after celebrating Christmas, the fashion designer and actress stepped out with boyfriend Richard Sachs for an evening dinner in St. Barts.
Ashley dressed down for the night out by wearing a black blouse, skinny jeans and sandals. As for Richard, he matched his leading lady perfectly with a black T-shirt, dark denim jeans and fitness shoes.
The art collector was spotted holding the door open for Ashley before driving away from their dinner destination.
Just one month ago, the private pair decided to celebrate Thanksgiving by traveling to St. Barts.
E! News obtained exclusive photos of the couple enjoying all sorts of activities such as grocery shopping, hiking and soaking up the sunshine.
"They kept it low-key while out in public," an eyewitness shared after spotting the couple on vacation.
Rumors of a possible relationship between the pair first started in October after they were seen taking a spin class together in New York City.
The pair biked side-by-side in the front row of the Flywheel class and were spotted holding hands after breaking a sweat.
As for Mary-Kate Olsen and her husband Olivier Sarkozy, they appear to totally approve of the pairing after enjoying a double-date at a Brooklyn Nets basketball game this past November. Christmas 2016? Win!