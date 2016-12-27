Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia Was One of the Few Truly Iconic Characters--Yet Her Greatest Role Was Herself

"I used to sit in the bathtub the night before, go over my lines," Fisher said in a January 1977 interview that was only released a few years ago by Lucasfilm. "Like the one in the hallway where I would say, 'This is some rescue! When you came in here didn't you have any plan for getting us out?'"

Only lines that would be emblazoned on fans' brains for decades.

"George wouldn't really say anything in the beginning," she continued. "He was say, 'faster,' or 'more intense.' And I didn't know what that meant. I thought that just meant that I was not very good, or whatever, and then I found out that was OK. I don't remember how I found out, I think maybe Harrison told me that when he didn't talk, when he didn't say anything, that's when he was getting what he wanted."

"In Star Wars she was our great and powerful princess—feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people might think," Lucas said in remembering Fisher today.

And while some actors who are forever associated with one particular role grow to have a prickly relationship with that character, Fisher wasn't among them.