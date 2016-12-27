Star Wars' Carrie Fisher Dead at 60

Carrie Fisher has died at age 60.

E! News confirms the Star Wars actress had a heart attack while aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles Friday, about 15 minutes before the plane was scheduled to land. Speaking on behalf of Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd, family's spokesman Simon Halls announced she died Tuesday. "It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," he told E! News a statement. "She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers."

After Fisher suffered a heart attack, paramedics were immediately called. They were on standby waiting at the gate by the time the plane landed. The L.A. City Fire Department told E! News they provided advanced life support and aggressive treatment before transporting the actress to the UCLA Medical Center.

Her brother Todd Fisher told E! News hours later Carrie was being treated in the ICU. Local TV station KABC reported that night she was in critical condition and on a ventilator.