Orlando Bloom's Christmas With Katy Perry Ends With Pie in His Face

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's made a mess of things Monday.
Just as he did for Thanksgiving, Bloom once again joined his girlfriend and her family for the holidays. This time, the duo spent Christmas together in Jackson Hole, Wyo.—and though there was plenty to see and do around town, they decided to stay in and enjoy each other's company.
And what better way to do that than by hosting a game night?
The Perry family decided to play Hasbro's Pie Face Showdown. After putting a big dollop of whipped cream on the unit's throwing arm, each player placed his or her face on one of the chin rests. At the count of three, the two players rapidly pushed the button closest to them, activating the hand on the throwing arm. Players tried to get the arm to move toward their rival, and when it got too close to the pie thrower, it would spring up, creaming the loser's face.
Though Katy lost to Angela Lerche, she decided to rub whipped cream all over her sister's face and run away. Orlando, meanwhile, went up against Katy's brother, David Hudson. When it looked like the 39-year-old actor was about to lose, someone decided to shove pie in his face. Like his 32-year-old girlfriend, Orlando shared the video on Instagram and joked, "He cheated."
It's been quite a busy holiday season for the couple.
Days before they flew to Wyoming for Christmas, Katy and Orlando dressed as Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus to visit Children's Hospital Los Angeles. In addition to posing for pictures, a hospital spokesperson told E! News, "They also visited several patients who were too sick to leave their rooms, including a megafan who got a surprise happy birthday duet from Katy and Orlando."