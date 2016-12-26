Mariah Carey Remembers Friend George Michael With Touching Tribute: "He Left Us Way Too Soon"

Like so many talented artists in the music industry, Mariah Carey can't believe George Michael is gone.

One day after news broke that the Wham! singer passed away at age 53, the music icon is receiving a touching tribute from a close friend.

On Monday afternoon, Mariah took to her website where she shared a heartfelt message to the late singer.

"George was only 53 at the time of his passing. He left us way too soon," the "Hero" singer shared. "He was a genius that gave us classics like ‘Faith' as well as boundary pushing singles ‘I Want Your Sex' and ‘Father Figure.' He also gave us the FIRST modern Christmas classic with ‘Last Christmas.'"