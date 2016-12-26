The Bachelorette's Jillian Harris Is Engaged After Romantic Christmas Morning Proposal

Everything is coming up roses for Jillian Harris this Christmas holiday.

The Bachelorette star got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Justin Pascutto over the holiday weekend.

" Well THAT was SOME Christmas morning!!!!! OH MY GOD my heart cannot handle this much LOVE!" Jillian shared on Instagram after her proposal at the Opus Hotel in Vancouver. "@slipperygoose you've made me the HAPPIEST girl in the world. #Finally #ISimplyAskedForOneThingForChristmas."

Justin added, "Merry Christmas from the Pasutto's! ..... at least soon to be."

The couple shares a four-month-old son named Leo who was also part of the family photo and announcement.