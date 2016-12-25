Tarek and Christina El Moussa Share Adorable Family Photos From Their Christmas

Just weeks after Christina and Tarek El Moussa announced that they were separating, the two were spending the holidays with their adorable children.

The mother of two posted several family photos from the former couple's Christmas Eve and Christmas celebrations including one side-by-side shot where she joked about how tricky it is to get her kids to pose in a photo together.

"When you can't get both kids to cooperate for a pic at the same time," she jokingly wrote on Instagram.