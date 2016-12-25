Tarek and Christina El Moussa Share Adorable Family Photos From Their Christmas

Just weeks after Christina and Tarek El Moussa announced that they were separating, the two were spending the holidays with their adorable children.
The mother of two posted several family photos from the former couple's Christmas Eve and Christmas celebrations including one side-by-side shot where she joked about how tricky it is to get her kids to pose in a photo together.
"When you can't get both kids to cooperate for a pic at the same time," she jokingly wrote on Instagram.
Meanwhile, her ex Tarek posted a sweet photo of him holding their daughter Taylor and son Brayden earlier today.
"We love our amazing kids so much!! Wishing you all a very merry Christmas from California!"
Earlier this month, the two stars of the hit HGTV show Flip or Flop released the following statement in the wake of their split:
"Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage. We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed."
The El Moussas then told E! News that they began to seek counseling to "sort out" their relationship after the traumatic incident. It was there that they decided ultimately to separate and co-parent their children.
"We are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be. We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together."