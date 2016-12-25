Christy Carlson Romano Gives Birth to a Baby Girl Named Isabella

Former Disney star Christy Carlson Romano is a first-time mommy!

The Even Stevens star and her husband Brendan Rooney just welcomed their first child into the world together.

The actress posted the happy news on Facebook, writing, "Brendan and I are more than thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Isabella, on December 24th at approximately 4 p.m. Merry Christmas everyone!"

Meanwhile, Romano first confirmed her pregnancy to E! News at the 100th Disney Channel Original Movie premiere, Adventures in Babysitting, in June.

"My husband and I are expecting our first child," she told us. "So it seemed only appropriate that I would come back and celebrate with Disney, DCOM style."