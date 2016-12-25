From Custom Kylie Lip Kits to Cars and Puppies: See the Most Over-the-Top Kardashian Christmas Gifts

From cars to Cartier, custom Kylie lip kits to ponies and even puppies, the Kardashians pulled out all of the stops for Christmas 2016.

The family showed off the presents that they gave, and received, earlier this morning and it's safe to say that no expense was spared to ensure that everyone had a very special holiday.

Kylie Jenner surprised her sister Kendall Jenner with, what else, a white Italian Greyhound puppy just like her own four-legged friends! Kendall couldn't get enough snuggle time with the adorable canine who appeared to take an instant liking to her.