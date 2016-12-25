Kaley Cuoco Wishes Boyfriend Karl Cook a Happy Birthday on Christmas: ''You Are a Gift''

Kaley Cuoco has two reasons to celebrate today.
The Big Bang Theory actress is ringing in the Christmas holiday while also spending the day with her boyfriend Karl Cook, who happens to be the birthday boy!
The bubbly blonde took to Instagram to gush about her significant other alongside a sweet black-and-white photo of the two gazing longingly at one another.
"Happy happy happy birthday to this beautiful creature. You are a gift in every sense of the word, which must be why you were born on Christmas. I love you, Mr." Cue the swoons!
An hour later, Kaley posted a photo of her squad (aka her too-cute-for-words four-legged furry friends) on a couch all decked out in holiday attire.
"Merry Christmas from Santa's little mischievous helpers!! Norm, Shirls, Rubes and Rex!"
Kaley and Karl are spending their first holiday season together this year as they were first romantically linked back in March after a few public outings.
A source told E! News back in November that the actress is head over heels and "smitten" with her beau.
Back in September, the two made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Longines Masters Los Angeles Gala.
Happy birthday and Merry Christmas!