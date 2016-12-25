Kaley Cuoco Wishes Boyfriend Karl Cook a Happy Birthday on Christmas: ''You Are a Gift''

Kaley Cuoco has two reasons to celebrate today.

The Big Bang Theory actress is ringing in the Christmas holiday while also spending the day with her boyfriend Karl Cook, who happens to be the birthday boy!

The bubbly blonde took to Instagram to gush about her significant other alongside a sweet black-and-white photo of the two gazing longingly at one another.

"Happy happy happy birthday to this beautiful creature. You are a gift in every sense of the word, which must be why you were born on Christmas. I love you, Mr." Cue the swoons!