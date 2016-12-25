Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Show During Royal Family's Christmas Church Service

It's Christmastime for the royal family!

Kate Middleton and Prince William brought along both of their kids—Prince George and Princess Charlotte—when they attended their annual holiday church service in the duchess' hometown of Bucklebury this morning.

But it was the little prince who seemed to catch everyone's attention as he was seen enjoying a candy cane treat while making the trek to and from St. Mark's church. The toddler smiled at fellow churchgoers while his little sister was carried into the service by his famous mother.