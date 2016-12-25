Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Show During Royal Family's Christmas Church Service

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
It's Christmastime for the royal family!
Kate Middleton and Prince William brought along both of their kids—Prince George and Princess Charlotte—when they attended their annual holiday church service in the duchess' hometown of Bucklebury this morning.
But it was the little prince who seemed to catch everyone's attention as he was seen enjoying a candy cane treat while making the trek to and from St. Mark's church. The toddler smiled at fellow churchgoers while his little sister was carried into the service by his famous mother.
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
George was dressed in a knee-length gray coat with knee-high socks while Charlotte was seen in a black coat with red rights, a red dress and a matching bow.
Meanwhile, Kate was as stylish as ever in an elegant burgundy coat with a matching fur collar.
Danny Martindale/WireImage
Noticeably absent from the morning service was Queen Elizabeth, who was resting at home with a cold.
Buckingham Palace released a statement earlier today explaining that the 90-year-old was forced to stay home as she "continues to recover from a heavy cold and will stay indoors to assist with her recovery."
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
There were several other famous faces in the crowd for the princess and prince to mingle with, however, like their aunt Pippa Middleton.
The newly engaged 33-year-old brought along her fiancé James Matthews to the family affair.
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
And while tradition appeared to have changed slightly this year, many members of the royal family still spent the beginning of the holiday at the queen's winter home in Sandringham.
In fact, Prince Harry, Prince Charles, Prince Edward and Princess Eugenie were all seen walking to St. Mary Magdalene church near the historical estate.